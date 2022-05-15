There Premuier Leagueelected the Player of the Month – Player of the Month for April 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo.

As usual, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team dedicates a card to the POTM of the main leagues, obtainable by completing an SBC.

At this point of the year, Ronaldo POTM’s usefulness is quite questionable, given that his TOTS card is better, with an overall rating of 97 and higher stats. In addition, there is also the TOTY card to consider, as well 97. However, unless you find these cards in packs, their auction value is often higher than 4 million credits, while the POTM card obtainable with SBCs you can have it for much less.

On this page we offer you the best solutions to complete Ronaldo’s Squad Building Challenge.

