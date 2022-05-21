At the time of writing and until May 31, 2022, EA Sports decided to put FIFA 22 on offer, in its PC version, on Steam. The football game is discounted by 84%for a final price of € 9.59.

In addition, the Ultimate Launch Edition, precisely for a -30%, which therefore goes from € 79.99 to € 55.99. This version of FIFA 22 includes some additional digital content, such as FIFA Points, Player Items, FUT Ambassador, and a local talent for career mode.

The real offer is obviously the one on standard FIFA 22 which is now at a very low price. We also remind you that, if you are subscribed to EA Playyou can try FIFA 22 for 10 hours, so you can calmly decide if the product is to your taste or not.

A part of a FIFA 22 stadium

FIFA 22 is listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck. This means that there may be some limitations on Valve’s portable platform, but overall the game can be played in all its core components without real problems.

Finally, we point out that EA has fired 100 employees after the divorce with FIFA, the Kotaku report.