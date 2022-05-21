Starting this Saturday (21) it is available to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for workers born in July.

The money will be deposited by Federal Savings Bank in the Caixa Tem application, allowing the movement of amounts for the payment of bills, virtual purchases, transfer to third-party accounts and also withdrawals at ATMs.

Around BRL 30 billion will be released throughout the FGTS extraordinary withdrawal calendar, benefiting approximately 42 million workers. The withdrawal schedule will continue until June 15, when those born in December will receive.

online order

The worker who wishes to withdraw BRL 1,000 must make the request through the official FGTS application. As the amounts are deposited in Caixa Tem’s digital savings, those who do not have complete data may not be able to open their digital account, having to ask for the release of resources.

The application gives the option to apply for credit in a checking or savings account from any bank. The possibility, however, is only valid for those who agree to provide an official document with a photo to register the biometrics.

Expiration date

The funds will be available until December 15th and will return to the linked FGTS account after that date, if the money is not spent, withdrawn or transferred to a current account, with correction by the income of the Guarantee Fund corresponding to the period in which it was stopped. in the digital savings account.

how to consult

To know if you will automatically receive the money or if you will need to request the withdrawal, the worker must consult his FGTS information, which can be done through the website or the Caixa app.

The website only shows the release date and whether the credit will be made automatically. The application brings more details, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data and requesting to undo the credit and keep the money in the FGTS account.