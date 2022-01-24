The TOTY (Team Of The Year) in packages of FIFA 22, and we got to the midfielders’ turn.

Like every year, arrived in the middle of the life cycle of any one FIFA i arrive TOTY, special papers dedicated to Fifa Ultimate Team far above average.

Basically i TOTY (you can find the others in our dedicated article) are the eleven players of the year chosen by the community. These cards are made slowly available in special packages from week to week, obviously they are “offers” for a limited time and, subsequently, the only way to obtain a certain TOTY will buy it at auction.

THE TOTY in FIFA 22 they will remain in the packages for only 48 hours, exactly until January 26 at 17:00.

Here are the three chosen midfielders, with the Italian Jorginho dominating all the others:

CC Jorginho (Chelsea) – OVR 97

Speed ​​88, Shot 90, Pass 98, Dribble 93, Defense 86, Physical 87

Speed ​​88, Shot 90, Pass 98, Dribble 93, Defense 86, Physical 87 CC Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – OVR 96

Speed ​​96, Shot 92, Pass 98, Dribble 93, Defense 80, Physical 88

Speed ​​96, Shot 92, Pass 98, Dribble 93, Defense 80, Physical 88 CDC N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – OVR 96

Speed ​​90, Shot 84, Pass 90, Dribbling 91, Defense 96, Physical 90

We also remind you that FIFA 22 has also received an important update, which we have talked about in depth in our dedicated news. Furthermore, we have talked about the game extensively in both the review and the special. In both articles we have explained the two faces of FIFA 22, giving both a strictly critical opinion linked above all to the videogame field, and the other by analyzing the game only from a football point of view.

Our advice however is to avoid buying packages, which although i TOTY from FIFA 22 can be a great temptation at present you can get the same performance with significantly lower cost cards.

We therefore recommend that if you have to spend the money on dedicated packages, nothing will give you insured TOTY then proceed with the purchase at your own risk. The news on the issue ends here for today, stay connected with us to not miss any news.