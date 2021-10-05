FIFA 22 has also landed on Nintendo Switch and the first reviews are not at all flattering. On Metacritic, for now the reviews made by the specialized press are 2 and both give a rating of 2/10. The other ratings come from the players and still show a tragic picture: the average rating of the game is around 2.5.

Taking into consideration the review of IGN, the website states that in essence the version of FIFA 22 is none other than that of FIFA 19 as it does not present any new features. “No genuine attempt has been made to deliver an improved product, in any tangible way, and FIFA on the Switch is really just offensive at this point.” it is read.

FIFA 22 on Switch in the final notes of IGN is “the latest example of having little or no respect for a player base being asked to pay a premium price for a virtually unchanged product“. A real tile for the football title of EA Sports in short.

FIFA 22 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Metacritic