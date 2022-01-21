The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a download code for FIFA 22 in Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions. The game is available with a reported discount of 60%, or € 42.

The full price indicated by Amazon for FIFA 22 is 69.99 €. The classic discounts for this digital version bring the game to the price of 41.99 €. Today’s discount is instead the best ever. The product is in digital format, so you will receive the code via email immediately after purchase: you do not have to wait for the courier to ship.

In our FIFA 22 review, we explained to you that: “FIFA 22 arrives on the market with a formula substantially unchanged compared to previous years. EA Sports has worked to improve the game in every aspect, obviously keeping its DNA intact. So great attention to FUT and a marked emphasis on the offensive phase and the spectacularization of the sport, with the defenses and midfields acting as non-paying spectators. Everything is put in the hands of the players who, if good enough, will be able to reach the goal easily, with airy maneuvers and elegant dribbling. The others will have to adapt or take refuge in the many single player modes where, thanks to the slides and a good artificial intelligence, they will be able to shape the game in their image and likeness. It is, therefore, a solid and complete package, perhaps the more solid and complete on the market, which is based on a gameplay that has evolved, but which is well recognizable and recognized, for better or for worse. ”

