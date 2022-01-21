Hockey Marko “Mörkö” Anttila will continue in Jokers next season: “I have enjoyed playing”

On Thursday, Anttila was selected to the Finnish national team at the Beijing Olympics.

Hockey team Captain of the Jokers Marko “Mörkö” Anttila will continue in the Helsinki club also next season, when the team and the striker will exercise the option in the contract for the period 2022–2023.

Anttila, 36, plays in the Jokers for the sixth season. In total, he has played in more than 300 KHL regular season games and scored 96 power points (53 goals and 43 assists) in 320 matches over seven seasons.

This season Anttilan have scored six goals in 40 matches and given five assists. Anttila is now the captain of the jokers for the second time.

“I enjoyed playing, and I didn’t have to twist my hand terribly when I wanted to exercise the option on both sides,” says Anttila in a press release.

On Thursday, Anttila was selected to the Finnish national team at the Beijing Olympics.

Jokers took an Olympic break from third place in the Western Conference. After the Olympics, the highlight of the club team’s season is ahead when the KHL playoffs start.

“The fighting spirit and fighting gameplay have been at a good level. You have to be satisfied with the team’s performance and uniform performance. We have been able to keep the weaker moments short, ”says Anttila.

In addition to the jokers, he has played for Metallurg Novokuznetsk’s KHL team.