In his moves to pacify the entity, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva, met on Thursday, 26th, with union members and directors who led the insurrection against the federation’s command.

According to an official note from Fiesp, Josué met with André Sturm, from the São Paulo audiovisual industry, Silvio Valdissera, from the electrical installations industry, and Paulo Schoueri, from the textile specialties industry union, among other union presidents and directors of the entity. The three were notified a week ago by Josué due to the announcement of the nomination, considered illegal, of deputy Elias Miguel Haddad as interim president of Fiesp.

According to a statement released this Friday by the entity, everyone who participated in the meeting committed to work for the union of Fiesp, “in favor of the sustainable development” of the industry and the country.

Founded in the 1920s, Fiesp represents 131 employers’ unions, which bring together 130,000 industries in the state. According to data from 2022, the number of workers employed in these industries was more than 2.4 million people. With the role of facilitating dialogue between the industrial sector and different government and society representatives, the entity has strong political influence throughout the country.

The note confirms that Josué acted personally to put an end to the employer’s crisis. After the release of the joint note in which Josué and the former president of Fiesp Paulo Skaf, leader of the opposition, promised to overcome differences, unions that demanded a change in the presidency closed the political dispute.