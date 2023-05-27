The debut of the new Fiat Topolino is less and less. The iconic name of the Turin brand’s range will characterize a microcar that will share several elements with Citroen Ami and with Opel Rocks-e, an electric quadricycle that will provide the range of the Italian car manufacturer with a model capable of intercepting a new clientele, more young and dynamic. Precisely for this reason, the Fiat Topolino will not be identical in all respects to Ami but will have various peculiar elements, starting from the design which will be distinctive and captivating as underlined by the top management of the Stellantis brand.

Even the AI ​​imagines the Fiat Topolino

Topolino will represent one of the two great novelties that will debut this year with the Fiat brand and while on the one hand the new 600 has already shown itself on several occasions even without veils, no sighting has yet been made of the Italian microcar. While waiting to understand what the special characteristics of this model will be, Artificial Intelligence has also tried to imagine the great return to the road of the Fiat Topolino. As can be seen from the cover image, the AI ​​has emphasized the peculiar elements that in part recall the past.

Powertrain and range

To find out more details about the design we will have to wait a few more weeks. As for the powertrain, however, the Citroen Ami configuration was confirmed, with a 6 kW (8 HP) engine and a maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, combined with a 5.5 kWh battery which can easily be recharged with a traditional 10 A socket which will make it possible to recover approximately the maximum range of 70 km in approximately 3 hours. The price of the new Fiat Topolino should be below 8,000 euros.

The return of Mickey Mouse

The Fiat Topolino is therefore ready to return, with the brand that will take full advantage of the internal synergies of the Stellantis group. In this way, the brand will be able to benefit from a car that has not yet been part of the modern range, offering a versatile car that can be addressed at a young price, not only in terms of design but also in terms of purchase formulas, with the possibility of having a Fiat Topolino for hire, a solution on which the Turin brand will focus a lot.