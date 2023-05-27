Greece and Hungary opposed the 11 package of EU anti-Russian sanctions

Greece and Hungary opposed the 11 package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, the newspaper reports Politico.

It is noted that a number of Greek and Hungarian companies are on the Ukrainian list of international sponsors of the war. Until Kyiv removes them from its list, Athens and Budapest will not approve the package of sanctions.

“Hungary and Greece are using the sanctions package as political leverage,” the authors of the article specified.

Earlier it became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed new sanctions against individuals and legal entities associated with Russia. 220 legal entities from Russia, Belarus and some European countries, including Cyprus and the Czech Republic, fell under the restrictions.