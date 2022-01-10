The version Station Wagon from the Fiat Tipo Cross had been announced for 2022. And now that the new year has arrived, here comes the first image of the car that will aim to revive the station wagon market, put ‘in quarantine’ by the advent of SUVs. In the specific case, the Fiat Tipo Cross Station Wagon is in (RED) color scheme, as part of the joint project between the Turin house which is part of the Stellantis group and the organization created by the U2 frontman Bono Vox, engaged in combating one of humanity’s health scourges, the HIV virus.

The Fiat Tipo Cross SW is therefore unpublished, because the setting up Cross until now it had only been obtainable with the sedan bodywork. The red paintwork contrasts with the black grille and the raw plastic protections on the wheel arches and bumpers. The roof bars are gray. LED lights and a higher ground clearance than the saloon version complete the aesthetic picture of the vehicle. The trunk should be 550 liters, with the possibility – by folding down the rear seat backrests – to reach up to 1,600 liters. The seats should be made with Seaqual yarn, also derived from plastics recovered from the oceans, with well-finished seams for a more premium look.

The new high-lift version of the Tipo will place itself in a market segment aimed at families and business customers, facing rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Trek and the Ford Focus Active Wagon. There will be no other major changes compared to the model, which, moreover, was the protagonist of a stylistic and technological facelift in 2020. The engine range should include the same solutions found on the Tipo Cross Hatchback, namely the 100 bhp 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, the 1.3-liter Multijet diesel capable of delivering 95 bhp and the more powerful one-liter 1.6 diesel Multijet producing 120 bhp.