2024 will be a very important year for Fiat. In fact, the Italian brand is preparing to launch the new generation of Fiat Panda, a very important model for the Italian Stellantis brand both from a sales and image point of view, representing an authentic best seller for the Turin car manufacturer. The new generation will bring with it several innovations, starting with the power supply, with the arrival of the first electric Panda. Next year, however, will see several Fiat innovations, here are the new models arriving.

New generation for Panda

Let's start with the new Fiat Panda. The technical basis will be the same as the Citroen e-C3, i.e. the new Smart Car platform which will thus allow production costs to be kept low for the Italian brand's city car. The new generation will also feature LFP batteries, with Lithium-Iron-Phosphate chemistry, which are safer and have better performance in terms of wear and recharging. Work on the new electric Fiat Panda will begin in 2024, probably in spring, with the official debut of the EV city car which should take place on July 11th to mark the 125th anniversary of the Turin brand. The car will be produced in Serbia, in Kragujevac. The price list should remain under 25,000 euros, with a range close to 300 km on a single charge.

The new Fiat 600 Hybrid

The other big news for 2024 for Fiat should be the mild-hybrid version of the 600. After the debut of the 600e with a fully electric powertrain, the Turin car manufacturer has also announced the arrival in 2024 of an endothermic variant with a light hybrid. The turbo petrol version of the Fiat 600 will be equipped with MHEV “P2” hybrid technology, i.e. with a 100 HP engine and 48 V system, which promises emissions of between 110 and 114g of CO2 (provisional pre-homologation data ). The Fiat 600 Hybrid therefore combines the 1.2 liter 3-cylinder unit with the 48 Volt lithium ion battery and the new 6-speed dual clutch electric gearbox which includes the 21 kW electric motor, an inverter and the transmission center which together provide the best optimization in terms of compactness. The performance speaks of acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11 seconds. It will have a starting price of 19,500 euros.

There is also Fiat Topolino

Let's not forget that during the year the first examples of Fiat Topolino, the electric quadricycle twin of Citroen Am and Opel Rocks-e will also arrive on the road. Fiat Topolino is only 2.35 meters long and boasts a very simple design, with the circular headlights and the pastel livery in Verde Vita which highlight the link with the brand's past. Two versions are available, with open or closed bodywork but beyond some optional accessories, the “less is more” philosophy is also identified in the color palette and the type of rims that can be chosen. The powertrain is always made up of a 6 kW, 8 HP electric motor and a 5.4 kWh battery which guarantee a range of 75 km and the possibility of reaching a maximum speed of 45 km/h. Designed to simplify urban mobility, the new Fiat Topolino can be recharged with infrastructures of up to 5 kW, with a full tank of energy consumed in less than 4 hours.