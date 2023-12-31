La Spezia – Twenty-four trucks damaged inside the Contship Group terminal in La Spezia. Damage that the company estimates at “hundreds of thousands of euros”. This is what happened on the night of December 29th. The terminal's video surveillance cameras recorded 5 individuals who approached the parked vehicles and dismantled some parts necessary to start the trucks themselves. An act of vandalism which at the moment has no explanation, but which the management of the La Spezia Container Terminal have denounced. The La Spezia police are investigating the matter and will first of all have to ascertain whether the vandals who acted entered from outside or are inside the port. The vandalized trucks were thus rendered unusable. In the meantime, Lsct has “hired a team of security guards in liaison with the police to monitor all vehicles”.