In the global automotive landscape, increasingly oriented towards innovation and sustainability, FIAT emerges as the protagonist of a radical change,

presenting a new family of concepts which draws inspiration from the legendary Panda. With an ambitious strategy, FIAT announces the launch of a new model every year until 2027, thus outlining a future where sustainable mobility becomes a tangible reality, thanks also to the support of Stellantis, which offers the Italian brand an unprecedented global platform.

Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Marketing Director of Stellantis in a video – shot in Geneva – a hamlet of the municipality of Castenedolo in the province of Brescia which has the same name as the Swiss city where the Auto Show is held – he announced the new global challenge while driving a Panda: Panda, the model that has changed the way of experiencing the automobile for over forty years, a symbol of Italian creativity, and has inspired the new family of concepts.

Olivier Francois said: “FIAT is a global brand, 1.3 million cars sold last year and a solid leadership in many parts of the world. The next step in global competition is the transition from local products to a global offering that will benefit all our customers all over the world. We are excited to share a preview of our future; a very near future in fact, in fact the first car will be presented in 4 months during the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the brand. This car will then be followed a new model per year”.

The fusion of Italian ingenuity and advanced technologies materialize in this new series of models, designed to conquer the roads all over the world. These vehicles not only reflect the essence of “made in Italy”, but also embody a fundamental philosophy: the indissoluble link between functionality and fun, key elements that FIAT intends to preserve in every new model. Thanks to the unique global platform, these vehicles can be designed and produced anywhere in the world, making the brand even closer to the local needs of its customers.

Sustainability is at the heart of this revolution, with FIAT adopting a “less is more” approach to reduce environmental impact. The brand is committed to eliminating polluting materials and promoting the use of sustainable alternatives, such as recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics, without neglecting the aerodynamic efficiency and modularity that characterize the design of its vehicles.

City Car: The New Mega Panda

The first concept presented is a city car inspired by the iconic Lingotto building in Turin, reinterpreting some distinctive elements such as structural lightness and the optimization of spaces in a modern key. This vehicle, larger than the current Panda, promises to be the ideal companion for both urban frenzy and family adventures, thanks to its versatility and attention to sustainable materials and innovative solutions such as the self-retracting charging system.

Pick-Up: Functionality and Fun

The second concept is a pick-up that aims to replicate the success of the Strada model in South America, with the aim of also conquering the European market. This vehicle combines the practicality of an LCV with the comfort of an SUV, offering an ideal solution for those looking for a vehicle suitable for both work and leisure, with a design that does not go unnoticed.

Fastback: Elegance and Performance

The fastback is the third concept, heir to the successes of the Fiat Fastback in Brazil and the Fiat Tipo in the Middle East and Africa. This model aims to combine a sporty design with aerodynamic efficiency to reduce fuel consumption without sacrificing style and performance, demonstrating that sustainability and driving pleasure can go hand in hand.

SUV: Space and Robustness for the Family

The fourth concept is an SUV that positions itself as a “Giga-Panda”, offering space and comfort to meet the needs of modern families. The design of this vehicle reflects FIAT's commitment to accessible and sustainable mobility, without neglecting aspects such as safety and versatility.

Camper: Reconnecting with Nature

The latest concept, a camper, celebrates the spirit of the Dolce Vita, offering itself as an ideal solution for those who want to explore and reconnect with nature. This multifunctional vehicle is inspired by the Panda of the 1980s, combining urban practicality with the features of an SUV and the comfort of a home on wheels.

With this new family of concepts, FIAT not only does it reaffirm its role as a pioneer in sustainable mobility, but it invites everyone to imagine a future where technology, design and respect for the environment come together in innovative automotive solutions accessible to all. The future of mobility, according to FIAT, is already here, and promises to be greener, smarter and more fun.