The recent death of Rodolfo Ramazzotti, father of the well-known singer Eros and grandfather of the show girl Aurora, has also deeply affected Michelle Hunziker. The beautiful Swiss actress and presenter had the opportunity to meet the man during her long and overwhelming love story with the singer-songwriter, and she wanted to greet him publicly with a story uploaded on Instagram.

It was the nineties and the songs of Eros Ramazzotti they led all the national charts. His name also filled the gossip newspapers at the time. Thanks to a beautiful and very young Swiss model who made her way into her heart, Michelle Hunziker.

An affair broke out between the two overwhelming love and together they formed, in the following years, one of the couples most loved by the public. On December 5, 1996 their love was crowned with the birth of Auroratoday the light of the eyes of both, despite their relationship and marriage, celebrated in 1998, ended in 2002.

In recent days Eros has been struck by a serious loss. His father Rudolph he passed away suddenly at the age of 87 and the singer-songwriter himself announced his passing, publishing a childhood photo with his brother and father.

Rodolfo was a very important person for many. For Eros, for Aurora obviously, who greeted him on social media with some sweet photos and a touching message, but also for Michelle, who had had the opportunity to get to know him during her relationship with Eros.

The 47-year-old wanted to greet her ex-father-in-law publicly, posting a history on his Instagram profile. Nothing striking, but a simple black background and the phrase: “Have a good trip Rodolfo”.

The relationship between Michelle and Eros has always remained over the years positive and characterized by mutual respect and goodwill. This gesture by the show woman is yet another proof of this.