The former mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, plans to leave his position as a councilor in the City Council next month. Ribó promised during the electoral campaign on May 28 to finish his term until 2027 whether he remained mayor or if he remained in the opposition, as has happened. However, as the SER has advanced, the current mayor of Compromís considers that the time has come to take a step back and let the new management, headed by Papi Robles, work with the aim of recovering the mayor's office of Valencia within four years.

Next week he plans to call a meeting of the Compromís municipal group to communicate this decision to his party colleagues, before presenting the resignation of his councilor's record, which will be formalized at the next ordinary municipal plenary session.

Ribó, 76 years old, began his career in politics in 1995, in the ranks of Izquierda Unida. In 2007, and for three years, he returned to teaching and, after a crisis in his party, he abandoned training and politics until in 2011 Compromís designated him as a candidate for mayor of Valencia, a position he held after the elections of 2015, thanks to a pact between Compromís, the PSPV and Podemos that put an end to 24 years of mayorship of the popular Rita Barberá.

Now Ribó will leave the council that, since last May, has been governed by PP and Vox. Next week he plans to call a meeting of the municipal group to communicate this decision to his party colleagues, before presenting his resignation to the minutes. Last November, the councilor said goodbye as spokesperson and maintained that he would stay in his position “for a while for sure.” “How long, I haven't thought about it,” he said.

Since then, Papi Robles, who was number two of the municipal group, took the reins and the witness after Ribó himself renounced exclusive dedication in this new mandate. “I am not old, not in the sense of little but in the sense of too much,” he said.

Once Joan Ribó resigns from his position as councilor, Luisa Notario will replace him, who was next on the Compromís list for the municipal elections.