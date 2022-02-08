Fiat ended January as the brand with the most license plates in the Brazilian automotive market. According to data from Fenabrave – a federation that represents dealerships – the company registered a market share of 19.98% in sales for the month, followed by GM (11.24%), Volkswagen (11.22%), Hyundai (10, 79%) and Jeep (9.74%).

In all, Fiat sold 23,299 vehicles, including automobiles and light commercial vehicles, with emphasis on the Strada, which obtained 6,716 registrations. then the Hyundai HB20 had 5,634 units sold, followed by Fiat Toro (3,293), Chevrolet Onix (5,205), Jeep Renegade (4,999) and Jeep Compass (4,905).

SUVs lead the market in overall numbers

SUVs, which are gaining more and more space in the national market, had a large share of the overall sales balance, with the segment having 46 thousand units (50.79% among models). Among the leaders, the renegade it’s the compass pulled the list, with 4,999 and 4,905 units sold respectively. Next are the Hyundai Crete (4,175), Volkswagen T Cross (3,761) and the Fiat Pulse (3,192).

In the entry vehicle segment, the Goal was the leader, with 3,435 units, followed by Renault Kwid (6,775) and Fiat Mobi (2,743). All these models sold less in January than in December last year.

Among the small hatches, the HB20 had 5,634 units sold, followed by the Onyx (5,205), Fiat Argo (2,676) and Peugeot 208 (1,989) – the only one on the list to show a positive variation in sales between one month and another.

In the medium hatch section Audi saw the A3 sell 48 units, followed by Nissan Leaf (41) and Chevrolet Cruze HB (21). With the exception of the A3, all cars sold less than in December.

More details on January sales and complete data broken down by segments, you can access by clicking here.

