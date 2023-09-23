Fiat returns to the B segment with a new electric crossover, bringing one of the iconic names of the Turin brand’s past back onto the road: the 600, which adds the “e” to indicate the electric version, the first to appear on the market (followed from the Hybrid in 2024) and which makes the most of the synergies of the Stellantis group based on the group’s common platform on which the Jeep Avenger was created and on which the new B-segment Alfa Romeo will also be created. The new Fiat 600e will arrive in dealerships at the end of October , with a price starting from 35,950 euros. Below are also the photos of the interior and exterior while here you can find our preview test.

The design of the Fiat 600

Fiat 600e measures 4.17 meters in total length and 2.56 meters of wheelbase, offers 360 liters of load capacity in addition to 15 liters of internal compartments and pockets. The engineers of the Turin brand focused on maximizing legroom and habitability in the rear, as well as extra space in the trunk and for storage. By moving the H points, 30 millimeters more legroom and 22 millimeters of habitability have been gained for people sitting in the second row, thus making the New 600e a perfect vehicle for families and long journeys. Access to the interior has also been made easier thanks to the widening of the door ring by 37 millimetres. Another 6 centimeters have been added to the rear to maximize the trunk.

Engine, autonomy and charging

The engine delivers a power of 115 kW, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds with three selectable driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport). Lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 54 kWh offer a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle and over 600 km in the urban cycle. To optimize charging time, the new 600e is equipped with a system up to 100 kW which allows you to quickly recharge the battery: bringing the battery to 80% takes less than half an hour, the time it takes to stop for a meal fast. It is also equipped with a standard 11 kW on-board charger and a Mode 3 cable, which guarantees a full charge in less than 6 hours at public charging stations.

Price and versions of Fiat 600

There are two versions available on the market, the Prima and the (RED). The list price starts from 35,950 euros while for the top of the range Fiat 600e it starts at 40,950 euros. Thanks to state incentives for electric cars, in the event of scrapping, the final cost is lowered to 29,950 euros (for the RED version). The Hybrid version will also arrive in early 2024, with 48 Volt MHEV technology.