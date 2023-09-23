The ethnic Armenian leaders of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh affirmed on Saturday, September 23, that the conditions of the ceasefire with Azerbaijan, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the wounded are being implemented. On the other hand, the marches against the Armenian Government continue and the first steps towards the integration of the region are also underway.

In addition, work is being done to restore electricity supply before September 24, according to a statement in which they also refer to “political consultations” on the future of the region, with 120,000 Armenian residents, which they call Artsakh, and which Azerbaijan resumed a 24-hour lightning offensive on Tuesday.

After a forceful military offensive, the government of Azerbaijan took control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, with an Armenian majority, which had resisted being dominated by Baku for three decades. So the forces of Nagorno Karabakh, which agreed to disarm after the anti-terrorist operation declared by Azerbaijan, began on September 22 to deliver their weapons to the Russian peacekeepers stationed in that region.

In compliance with the agreements on the ceasefire, reached with the mediation of the command of the Russian Peace Contingent, the delivery of weapons and ammunition by the units of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army began, the peacekeepers announced on Telegram .

The Russian Defense Ministry declared that Armenian separatists had begun to deliver their weapons to Azerbaijan, including more than 800 cannons and six armored vehicles. Moscow has 2,000 peacekeeping troops in the area.

Help, on the way

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles carrying humanitarian aid for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh head towards the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023.

Just this Saturday, with Armenians suffering severe food and fuel shortages following a months-long Azerbaijani blockade, an aid convoy from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) headed to Karabakh. It is the first since the Baku offensive.

The ICRC reported that the convoy had transported nearly 70 metric tons of humanitarian supplies, including wheat flour, salt and sunflower oil, through the Lachin corridor, the only road link between Armenia and Karabakh. It also carried out the medical evacuation of 17 people injured during the fighting.

Russia stated that it had delivered more than 50 tons of food.

Protests against the Armenian Government continue

Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a rally demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia, September 22, 2023.

Against the inaction of the Armenian Government during the military operation launched by Azerbaijan, protests continue in the three largest cities of the country: Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanadzor. It is the reaction to the discontent caused by the capitulation of the Nagorno Karabakh region. Several people who tried to block a highway in the south have already been arrested.

The Armenian opposition has called for civil disobedience, announced an impeachment process and called for indefinite protests. Simultaneously, another group of Armenian opponents went on hunger strike to demand the resignation of the prime minister, who also intends to negotiate a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

An integration that is in progress

Representatives of Baku and Nagorno Karabakh, a territory inhabited by Armenians that proclaimed its independence in 1991, discussed on Thursday in their first meeting, after the Karabakh capitulation, the integration of the region into Azerbaijan and security guarantees for its inhabitants.

Azerbaijan wants to integrate the Karabakh region and has promised to protect the rights of Armenians. However, he says they are free to leave if they prefer. Armenians fear persecution if they stay.

Which is why Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry declared on Saturday that its main task was to ensure the safety of the Armenian civilian population and that it was providing them with tents, hot food and medical assistance.

“We are also working on issuing documents to the Armenian population, passports and so on,” ministry spokesman Elshad Hajiyev told Reuters.

US Senator Gary Peters, who visited the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday, said the situation in Karabakh required international observers and transparency on the part of Azerbaijan.

