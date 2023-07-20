Interviewed by CBNC, Bobby Kotick, the current CEO of Activision Blizzard stated that he is under contract until April 2024 and that, following the completion of the acquisition of the company from Microsoft will help with the transition, hinting that after that he may leave permanently.

Kotick’s words

Will Phil Spencer fire Bobby Kotick?

Kotick he said more specifically about the role he will assume: “”I have made a commitment to Microsoft to stay as long or as long as they need me to help with the integration.”

Kotick also had some words of praise for Phil Spencerthe current head of Microsoft’s gaming division: “He’s a great guy and we’re currently excited about the transaction because of his presence as well.”

Kotick is one of the most controversial nodes of the entire acquisition. A character considered uncomfortable by many, due to some of his statements and alleged behaviors that are not exactly crystal clear, he has however directed Activision with enormous success in recent decades, leading it to enormous growth and results that are difficult to predict.

Many hope that one of the effects of the acquisition by Microsoft is its removal, especially after the recent accusations against Acivision Blizzard for the company’s internal policies.