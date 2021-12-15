There must be complete clarity about the current rules in Formula 1. The international motorsport federation FIA announced this in Paris after a meeting of the global council. The immediate reason for this is the controversial conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, last Sunday, in which Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the world title thanks to a sensational overtaking action in the last lap at the expense of title holder Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

