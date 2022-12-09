In FIA year-end ceremony in Bologna a climate of uncertainty reigned over the name of Rookie of the year for the season 2022, thanks to the many young people who would have deserved the award for best newcomer. Ultimately, the accolade went to the 19-year-old from Barbados Zane Maloneywhich closes a season to be framed in the best way.

Winner of the British F4 in 2019, Maloney made his own debut in Formula 3 this year behind the wheel of the Trident, achieving a total of 3 wins. A series of results that prompted the Italian team to promote it in F2 at the end of the year, with only one participation in Abu Dhabi. Subsequent post-season testing convinced Red Bull to appoint him as a new member of the Red Bull Junior Teambecoming test driver and reserve driver for the 2023 championship: “Being here obviously feels great – commented the 19-year-old on the Bologna stage as he received the award from a former winner like Charles Leclerc – it is an honor to win this award and to be here next to Leclerc. It’s a fantastic feeling and it’s been a great year, and I’ve learned a lot to continue my way into F1 as much as possible.”

Maloney’s words were followed by those of the Monegasque from Ferrari: “When I saw this trophy it meant a lot to me – he added – you try to reach F1, which is your main goal, by going through F3 and F2. Yours has been a fantastic year and you absolutely deserve this trophy. You don’t know how possible it is to achieve F1, you give your best hoping you can achieve this. Congratulations for this season”.