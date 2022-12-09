World Cup football | Brazil’s coach said goodbye to the national team after the shock defeat

Tite had previously communicated that he would stop after the WC tournament anyway.

Doha

Brazil suffered a huge upset on Friday when Croatia ended the games of the big championship favorites at the World Cup in Qatar. The defeat of the penalty shootout in the World Cup quarter-final was also decided by the head coach Of course I washed.

Tite, 61, who has coached Brazil since 2016, had previously announced that he would quit as national team captain after the World Cup tournament, regardless of the result for Brazil.

“The loss is painful, but I will leave in peace. The period ends. I already told you that a year and a half ago.”

Tite did not succeed in restoring the five-time world champion Brazil as champion. Four years ago, at the World Cup in Russia, his team also lost in the quarterfinals, that time to Belgium. After that, the brass celebrated the victory of the South American championship tournament Copa America 2019, but last year the Copa brought a final defeat to Argentina.

“I am not in a position now to evaluate all the work we have done. It can be thought about when time passes. But now I can’t, after we were eliminated (from the World Cup),” Tite stated.

Brazilians The country is looking for reasons for the huge disappointment, you know where. Of course, the failure of the penalty shootout (two missed penalties) was returned to in the post-match press conference, and Tite was asked why the superstar Neymar didn’t line up to shoot Brazil’s fourth penalty kick in the spot-kick. He shot that bet Marquinhos to the pole, and that ended the breaststroke tournament.

“Because he (Neymar) takes the fifth and decisive penalty kick. The highest-quality player with the right quality of mind steps up when the pressure is at its hardest,” the coach replied.

Neymar was on display as he expertly put Brazil ahead late in the opening half of extra time. Tite admitted that Croatia’s 1-1 draw in the closing stages of extra time was a tough pill to swallow.

“When you lead in extra time and then concede the equalizer in the 13th minute of the second half of extra time, it’s hard. It’s hard to stay mentally strong in a situation like that,” Tite described his team’s starting point for the penalty shootout.