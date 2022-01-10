The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) advanced 1.41% in the first preview of January, informed this Monday (10) the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). The result represents acceleration both compared to the first preview of December (-0.22%) and in comparison with the result of the closed month (0.87%). The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) accelerated from deflation of 0.61% in the December preview to a high of 1.85% in this reading and pushed the acceleration of the IGP-M. On the other hand, FGV found reliefs in the rates of the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), from 0.97% to 0.19%, and of the National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M), from 0.51 % to 0.30%.

