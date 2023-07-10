The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) de México reported this Sunday that it delivered in extradition to the United States to Eleazar “M”, aka “The Chelelo“, a Mexican required for being former leader of the Gulf Cartel.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the subject was handed over for prosecution for his probable responsibility in the crimes of criminal association and against health.

The FGR pointed out that, in compliance with the Treaty of Extradition signed between Mexico and the United Statesdelivers in extradition to the Government of the United States “a person of Mexican nationality required by the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia.”

In the report it was noted the name of Eleazar "M" identified by Mexican media as Eleazar Medina Rojas, alias "The Chelelo", of whom he said that between 2000 and 2010 "he served as the leader of a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking."

At that time “he transported large quantities of cocaine and marijuana for distribution purposes in the United States of America; In addition, he received weapons for his criminal activities.”

Subsequently, and after being arrested in the city of Mérida, capital of the state of Yucatán (southeast) in 2018, the Government of Mexico granted the extradition of the claimed to the Government of USAwhich required it.

Just last Friday, the United States Department of Justice reported that Medina Rojas had been indicted for drug charges and was charged “with one count of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana with the intent and knowledge that those substances would be imported into the United States.”

The FGR indicated that the individual was handed over this Sunday afternoon at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to the US agents designated for his transfer to that country.