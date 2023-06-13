The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) started an iInvestigation into the death of a woman in a hotel located in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. The case is being dealt with under the femicide protocol due to the nature of the events.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation of Feminicide of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims appeared at the place where the body of the woman was found. The hotel is in the Atlampa neighborhood and the body was discovered on the bed.

To obtain more information about what happened, he requested the intervention of the Investigative Police (PDI). Its objective is to look for witnesses and review the video surveillance cameras that may have captured some relevant evidence.

Similarly, personnel from the Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services went to the place to gather evidence and carry out the removal of the body.