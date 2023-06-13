The farewell to Pier Francesco Forleo Of Elizabeth Ferracini, his wife, is really touching. To the funerals of the Rai executive, the woman greets him forever by simply saying “Bye my love“. While in recent days it was her mother-in-law, Mara Venier, Elisabetta’s mother, who remembered him with touching words. A very moved farewell for a sudden disappearance.

On the day of the funeral of the man who died last June 9 in Rome, Elizabeth Ferracini greet her husband on Instagram using just three words and a black heart. Hello my love, to remember the great union of the couple until man’s last breath.

The funeral was held privately. Only family members and close friends of the director of Rai’s Sports Rights Department were present, who died suddenly at the age of 62. Many of which spent together with the daughter of Mara Venier.

Pier Francesco and Elisabetta they lived a great love story. The couple had no children, but theirs was an extended family. He was already the father of two children from a previous relationship, while she had one, Giulio.

Just the latter considered Pier Francesco Forleo as a second father and the whole family is shaken by what happened. Because the man suddenly passed away from the affection of his loved ones, after he had recently discovered that he was badly hurt. It was he who remembered him on social media with a photo from 15 years ago, while they were at the beach. And the simple writing: “Hello bosses”.

Pier Francesco Forleo and Elisabetta Ferracini: great love and an extended family today in mourning

Today the whole family of Pier Francesco Forleo is mourning the disappearance of the man, also remembered by his colleagues at Rai, where he worked for a long time.

Many messages of condolence from colleagues, friends and personalities from the entertainment world, who are close to his wife, children and all those who loved the 62-year-old, who died suddenly.