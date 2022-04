13′



Auction

Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Olympique de Marseille) right footed shot from the center of the box.

eleven’



Corner, Feyenoord. Corner committed by Valentin Rongier.

9′



Offside, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökçü tries a through ball, but Cyriel Dessers is caught offside.

7′



Auction

Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Bamba Dieng (Olympique de Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.

6′



Valentin Rongier (Olympique de Marseille) has been fouled in the defensive zone.

6′



Foul by Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord).

6′



Auction

Attempt missed. Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left.

5′



Corner, Feyenoord. Corner committed by Duje Caleta-Car.

4′



Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Olympique de Marseille).

4′



Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord) has been fouled in the defensive zone.

one’



Offside, Feyenoord. Tyrell Malacia tries a through ball, but Cyriel Dessers is caught offside.

one’



Offside, Olympique de Marseille. Matteo Guendouzi tries a through ball, but Cedric Bakambu is caught offside.





Offside, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökçü tries a through ball, but Luis Sinisterra is caught offside.





Foul by Reiss Nelson (Feyenoord).





Luan Peres (Olympique de Marseille) has been fouled in the defensive zone.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises