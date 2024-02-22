ISignificantly fewer people came to Germany from Ukraine last year than in 2022, immediately after the start of the Russian war of aggression. In 2023, around 277,000 arrivals from Ukraine and 156,000 departures to Ukraine were recorded, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday in Wiesbaden. This results in net immigration – arrivals minus departures – of 121,000 people.

According to this, 1.15 million Ukrainians lived in Germany in October 2023. According to the Federal Office, the proportion of the Ukrainian population in Hamburg and Berlin was recently highest.

According to the information, in 2022 there was a net immigration of 960,000 people with around 1.1 million arrivals and 138,000 departures. This means that net immigration from Ukraine in 2023 will be significantly lower than in the previous year, but will still be higher than in the years before the Russian war of aggression. After that, there was an increase of 6,000 in 2021, an increase of 5,000 in 2020 and 7,000 in 2019.