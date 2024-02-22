Thursday, February 22, 2024
Hundred | The million-euro consulting company of the welfare area is suspected of inappropriate behavior

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Risto Mäkinen, CEO of Savoa Partners, which is the subject of the investigation, believes he knows where the criticism is coming from.

Satakunta The activities of the consulting company that signed a million-dollar contract with the welfare area are being investigated, as the personnel reportedly experienced “improper behavior” from the company.

The editors have seen an e-mail message sent to the employees, in which it is said that inappropriate behavior was aimed at “work, the work community or an individual”.

