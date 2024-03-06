Maybe Belinda be one of the most famous singers from all over Mexico and everyone remembers her as one of the most famous child stars in the country, however, few know that in reality the artist was not even born in the Aztec country, but in another place, which generates a lot of controversy for Mexicans.

Currently, Belinda Peregrin Schüllsimply known by her name, continues to be a relevant female figure in the world of music, especially after her musical return and about to release her new album, after more than ten years detained by her former record label.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Few know it, but Belinda is not born in Mexico, but in SpainHowever, she was registered as Mexican in 1999, when she was only ten years old, due to the success she achieved in the Aztec country, where she was very well received by everyone.

How many nationalities does Belinda have?

So, Belinda, having been born in Madrid, Spain, has the Spanish nationality by birth, but also the Mexican because she was registered in the Civil Registry, which makes her have dual nationality, a fact that very few knew about her life.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll2 1 was born in Madrid, Spain, on August 15, 1989, and is considered a Spanish-Mexican singer and actress. Currently 34 years old, the artist continues to be one of the great icons in Mexico, but with international recognition.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp