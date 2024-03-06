The team led by Arteta is sweet in the domestic competition. After having won 3-1 against Liverpool, a direct rival, things are more lively than ever at the top of the table, since knowing what the teams are like, the failure of any of them could mean their total collapse, and City and Liverpool still have to play. This should be a complicated match against rivals who, despite not being very high, are fighting with all the big teams that come across them and have just tied Chelsea.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Arsenal and Brentford:
Arsenal vs Brentford match information
City: London England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Saturday March 9
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to confirm
How can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Arsenal vs Brentford on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
Victory 0-6
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
4-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Porto
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Champions League
|
Burnley
|
Victory 0-5
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Victory 0-6
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Defeat 4-1
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
Defeat 1-4
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
Victory 0-2
|
Premier League
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Tomiyasu, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka who all three arrive as a doubt.
Brentford : As injured, Brentford have Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Dasilva, Pinnock, Mbeumo, Schade and Aaron Hickey.
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho, Trosard, Havertz and Gabriel Jesús.
Brentford: Flekken, Zanka, Ajer, Nathan Collins, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilón, Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford.
