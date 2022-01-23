MILAN. In a surreal atmosphere, with the stands empty with only 5,000 fans present, Milan-Juventus slips away without great emotions. It ends 0-0, a point apiece that allows the Rossoneri to take back Napoli in second place and the Bianconeri to get closer to Atalanta at -1, but without being able to reach third place. Gone are the times when this classic of Italian football offered entertainment and suspense. At San Siro, in ninety minutes Juventus fails to make a shot on goal. It hadn’t happened since March 2019. Milan, which should have taken advantage of the difficulties of Allegri’s team, died in the second half. The grass at San Siro, in poor condition (Massimiliano Allegri complained a lot at the end of the game), certainly does not help the quick game and quick exchanges and perhaps also played a role in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury. The Swede’s match lasts just half an hour. Then he is forced to ask for the change, raising his arm. Giroud hastens the warm-up, and Zlatan sits on the bench with ice on the right tendon. At the beginning of the season, after the match against Lazio, what stopped him was an inflammation of the tendon but on the other foot, the left. The instrumental tests the Swedish will undergo will clarify the extent of the problem. The break, then, will help the Meazza field to regain some condition. He will recover with the Milan derby and the Rossoneri cannot afford, against the defending champions, a performance of the same tenor. Juve, on the other hand, collects the ninth consecutive useful result. Not enthusiastic but conquers an important point in perspective for the Champions League area.

All in all it is a good result for the bianconeri, given that Milan have the clearest opportunities with Leao’s conclusion on 20 ‘rejected by Szczesny after a fast action involving Messias and Ibra, then the shots of Calabria – between the most lively – a little to the side and Theo Hernandez’s attempt countered by Chiellini. Giroud struggled to get into the game and was sensationally wrong in the 12th minute of the second half by not framing the leading goal from an excellent position, Dybala and Morata were well contained by the Rossoneri defense. Leao shows up in the first half, then falls. Male Messias, still far from optimal form Brahim Diaz. Well Rugani, chosen in place of De Ligt. A physical match, made up of tears, with a somewhat anomalous management of cards by Di Bello. In the first few minutes he draws the yellow from Locatelli who will miss Verona being warned, then punishes Leao. But in subsequent contrasts he adopts a different method and prefers, perhaps too much, to let it go. Then there are two slow motion episodes, the first is a foul in the area after just 3 ‘by Alex Sandro on Calabria, the other at 13’ of the restart contrast between Morata and Messias against the bianconero. On both occasions a penalty is claimed that Di Bello does not see and the Var does not report. But they are marginal episodes in a game that did not give emotions. In the derby we will need more malice, more incisiveness for Milan. And Juve will have to aim for three points with Verona to try to reach fourth place.

