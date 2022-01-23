Home page world

From: Richard Strobl

Skiers are standing in front of an information board asking for FFP2 masks and 2G proof in the Altenmarkt-Zauchensee ski area. © Barbara Gindl/dpa

The Omicron variant of the corona virus ensures a very high number of cases, but the Viennese FPÖ boss now wants the end of all corona measures in Austria.

Vienna – The omicron variant of the corona virus * also ensures extremely high case numbers in Austria. On 22.1. got loud ORF almost 22,000 new infections reported – the 7-day incidence was 1,867.1. Nevertheless, the Viennese FPÖ leader and city councilor Dominik Nepp is now pushing ahead and calling for the end of all corona measures in the country. Clubs and discotheques should also reopen.

Corona situation in Austria: Numbers are increasing rapidly – is it still the end of all measures?

Among other things, Nepp demands loudly today.atthat Austria’s* government is taking an example from countries like Great Britain, Spain or Israel, where “despite the high number of cases, things are returning to normal”. It is “the need of the hour to immediately abolish the 2G rule and curfew and to reopen night catering”.

Nepp’s demand became public on Sunday when a total of 22,453 new infections were reported in Austria. On Sunday a week ago, the value was 15,419.

Dominik Nepp (M), Chairman of the Vienna FPÖ. (Archive photo) © Helmut Fohringer/dpa

Nepp justifies his claim with the fact that the omicron variant is “significantly milder” than the previous corona mutants. In no other country is there an overload of the intensive care units, according to Nepp. He only considers protective measures to be necessary for special risk groups. The politician is down-to-earth and says: “Anyone who feels sick should stay at home and be tested. If you feel healthy, you can continue to live normally without restrictions. Being sick like before is the trend, now and immediately”.

End of all Corona rules in Austria? experts warn

Great Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously surprised with the announcement that the corona rules in the country would soon be almost completely withdrawn. For example, wearing masks will no longer be mandatory from January 27th and it will soon no longer be necessary to present the health card when entering a club.

Johnson also justified this step with the omicron variant, which is said to lead to less severe disease progression.

However, a number of experts warn against underestimating Omikron for this reason. Since the variant is also significantly more contagious, the situation in the intensive care units could soon deteriorate due to the sheer number of infections, an expert in Germany recently warned. Virologist Christian Drosten was also only cautiously optimistic with regard to the omicron variant.