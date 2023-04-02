In the final protests from the Venetians for a last-minute exit by Gagno. Tesser remains in mid-table

Few emotions and many yawns. Modena and Cittadella didn’t get hurt and closed the Braglia match 0-0. In the first part the goalkeepers are exalted, in the second half a lot of tactics and almost no chances. Gagno is excellent on Antonucci twice, Kastrati rejects on Magnino, Pergreffi and Armellino. The result helps the Venetians more, now at an altitude of 36 and +1 from the playout area, occupied by Cosenza and Perugia. Tesser’s team, on the other hand, catches Como and Ascoli, remaining in the middle of the table at -3 from the playoff area and +4 from the playout area. In the next round on Easter Monday, Modena goes to Perugia, while Cittadella will face Parma at the Tombolato.

Equilibrium — Game stuck at startup. The first shiver comes from Cittadella in the 14th minute, with a super shot from 30 meters by Salvi that engages Gagno. Then the interventions of the two goalkeepers begin. First of all Kastrati, who between 22′ and 23′ makes the beauty of three saves: he is super on the volley at Mannino's spot (after Falcinelli's cross from the left), then blocks both Pergreffi's header than the close rebound from Armellino. Nine minutes later, however, the visitors also had the great opportunity to take the lead with Mirko Antonucci: shot by Vita and deflection by Silvestri who indirectly serves the wing, but the diagonal in front of Gagno goes out on the back. In the final, in the 40th minute, the number 10 again harpooned a ball in the area and attempted a thrust, but the home goalkeeper blocks everything. In the previous action, Modena had requested a penalty for a contact between Falcinelli and Frare in the area, but the referee Perenzoni let it play.

A few gasps — There is only Modena on the pitch at the start of the second half. In the 50th minute Armellino's shot after Strizzolo's touch and Frare's flying deflection: the ball rears up and then goes out by a whisker on the back, with Kastrati beaten. Then it's time for Tremolada's free-kick from the right — Pergreffi deflects, Kastrati is once again attentive — and a header from Maistrello, who risks his own goal after a corner from the hosts. The Cittadella can only be seen after a corner, which dangerously crosses the entire Modena area. Shortly after Giovannini (replaced Tremolada) engages the rival goalkeeper with a powerful right into the box. In the second part of the game, the game was fragmented and almost nothing happened. In full recovery, Gagno's crazy exit outside the area on Magrassi. The whole Cittadella bench asks for the red light from the goalkeeper for a last man foul, but Perenzoni lets it continue. Too many protests bring a red card to a member of the Venetian bench, before the triple whistle.

April 2, 2023

