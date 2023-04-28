Still in the final, nine years later and this time against Inter: Fiorentina certainly don’t steal the eyes in a match that is too knotted and often boring but in the end conquers – also thanks to the 2-0 victory in the first leg – a Cup final Italy that he hadn’t seen since 2014, leaving a withered Cremonese on the street for a time (the first), more tonic in the second half but which in any case should be applauded for the surprising journey made up to here, eliminating Naples and Rome. The match ends zero to zero and only the Viola people enjoyed themselves as they found a goal to be enjoyed on May 24 at the Olimpico stadium in Rome.

Boredom

—

To review an Italian Cup final that has been missing since 2014 (the one lost against Napoli) and to dream of recapturing a trophy that has been missing for 22 years, Vincenzo Italiano prepares Fiorentina with the 4-2-3-1 formation by placing Cabral as center forward and his sides Ikoné and Nico Gonzalez. Ballardini had to overturn Zini’s 0-2 in the first leg and, just to hope, slipped the offensive duo Okereke-Felix into his 4-3-1-2 ahead of Galdames. The back four of the Grigiorossi is not new but a “one-off” to face a Viola set up with a 3+1 forward. Al Franchi, in front of thirty thousand people, in the eyes of President Rocco Commisso who returned to Florence from the United States and after handing over the shirt for 100 appearances to Castrovilli and Bonaventura, Fiorentina started off strong immediately with three corners in the first 5 minutes . Assault for the certainty of qualification for the final (against Inter), but the Cremonese immediately tries to give themselves hope by speeding up operations towards the Viola front line by putting their nose forward in the 14th minute: corner from the left and header, not unforgettable , of Ferrari that Terracciano takes almost blindfolded. The rhythm is marked by the gray-red wait but also by the measured vehemence of Fiorentina who would not like to repeat the worries experienced against Lech when (after the 4-1 in the first leg) they found themselves 0-3 down in the 25th minute of the second half, then qualifying for the Conference League semi-final. Ballardini is still on his feet, hands in his pockets, and sees Quagliata torment Ikoné and duet with Okereke who is very wide to the left, practically against Dodo. The first real flare-up comes in the 27th minute: Nico Gonzalez escapes Sernicola and places him in the middle of the area for Cabral. Back-heel by the Brazilian who then hits Lochoshvili’s (falling) arm: short “check” with the Var and Marinelli does not give a penalty, unexpected ball on the supporting arm. The comment of a very boring first half is a header by Castrovilli (44′) on a ball offered by Nico Gonzalez.