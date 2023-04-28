













That is what the franchise’s Instagram account revealed with a message. Right there it becomes clear that it will not be an exclusive production of Paramount+, Paramount Global’s video service.

We say it because it says the classic ‘in theaters’, so it is to be imagined that it will have great production values. At least more than the original television series, which is known in Latin America as Avatar the last Airbender.

The production behind this animated film is in charge of Avatar Studios but has the support of another company to make it a reality. As revealed earlier in this tape we will see Aang and company as adults.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

So this movie Avatar: The Last Airbender is a sequel to the original show but whose story takes place a few years later.

Regarding the plot it is unknown but what happened after the TV series is a ‘blank canvas’.

In other words, there is much that can be invented and told before the events that gave rise to Avatar: The Legend of Korra. Fans have waited a long time to find out what happened.

Who are behind the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie?

In charge of the direction of this film of Avatar: The Last Airbender There’s Lauren Montgomery. The creators of the animated series, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, participate in this project.

They are in charge of supervision and are also executive producers alongside Eric Coleman. In addition to Avatar Studios, Flying Bark Production participates, which is the one that does the heaviest work in terms of the animation of the film.

Fountain: Nickelodeon.

However, such an ambitious film could well enlist the support of other animation studios. That was what happened with the previous animated series, which had the backing of Korean and Japanese companies.

What is 100% certain is that once this film finishes showing in theaters it will be one of the great exclusives of Paramount +. The same will happen with the other two films that follow and that still do not have a date.

