Genoa – The most awaited Christmas gift will arrive for Massimo Ferrero, the return home after being detained in the Milanese prison of San Vittore? The technical deadlines would be there, considering that yesterday afternoon the date for the hearing of the Catanzaro review court was set. It will take place on the morning of December 22nd. And since the law provides that the pronouncement will take place within two weeks of filing the documents with the same court, which took place today, the decision could arrive on 24 or even 25 December.

Of course they are school hypotheses. Because it is not certain that the college of magistrates cannot ask for more time to examine the papers. Nor, above all, can a reasonable forecast be made on the outcome of the appeal. The defendants of the suspects argue that there are no precautionary needs.

Nor for those who are under house arrest, such as the accountant Aniello del Gatto, defended by Pietro Sommella. Nor for the former president of Sampdoria himself. According to his lawyer Pina Tenga, there is no longer any danger of the crime being repeated, the only one of the three possible reasons (the others are the danger of escape and the pollution of evidence) explicitly mentioned by the investigating judge in his ordinance.

