These are days of great excitement awaiting the debut of the seventy-second edition of the Sanremo Festival. After announcing the 22 big names in the race, another three names will be added tonight and will be selected from the Sanremo Giovani final. While the cast of participants develops, rumors about who will join Amadeus on the stage of the Ariston Theater run on social networks and among the media.

From 1 to 5 February 2022 will air on Rai Uno the seventy-second edition of the Sanremo Festival. Third year in a row for Amadeus as conductor and artistic director of the kermesse, on 4 December he announced the name of the 22 big in competition.

To the 22 names already known, the other three will be added tonight who will thus complete the list of singers who will compete in the singing competition: it will take place this evening, in fact, at the Teatro del Casinò di Sanremo and broadcast by Rai Uno, the final of Sanremo Young.

While the cast of the race is taking shape in these days, there are many indiscretions concerning the characters who will take the stage of the Ariston Theater to co-lead with Amadeus and, right now, a very specific name, coming from the world of music, is at the center of rumors as a potential candidate.

Sanremo 2022: a singer next to Amadeus?

Like every year, close to the event, it is above all Sanremo at the center of public and media attention. The big names in the race in 2022 have been unveiled, all that remains is to ask about who he will support Amadeus during his third Festival.

In these hours, some rumors launched by Chi and which are following one another in the web, would really concern a name among the characters that Amadeus would like with him on the stage of theAriston: it’s about Tommaso Paradiso, singer-songwriter and former leader of the band The Journalists, very popular among the public under 40, as well as the author of numerous summer and non-summer catchphrases in recent years (Riccione, Non Avere Paura, Completamente are just a few).

Two other names next to Amadeus?

Again from the indiscretions released by the weekly Chi, the negotiations would be successful even to review again Fiorello next to Amadeus, just as it had been for the two Festival precedents: it would seem that agreements have been found both by the Rai than by the comedian and showman.

The hypothesis is also back in vogue Alessia Marcuzzi: continues to be still just an indiscretion, but the hypothesis of seeing her on the stage of the theater Ariston as co-host together with Fiorello And Thomas Paradise, it would seem achievable.