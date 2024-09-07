The anticipation is growing to see the new and first one in action Fully electric Ferrari. We know that the Maranello-based carmaker is already working on a second model powered exclusively by batteries, which means that electric will play a fundamental role in the future of the Prancing Horse. But It certainly won’t be the only type of power supply which Ferrari will focus on in the coming years.

Vigna and electrification

A concept also reiterated by CEO Benedetto Vigna, who explained on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Bologna Business School: “We have said from the beginning that on electrification let’s add the electric powertrain to the current thermal and hybrid powertrains”. On the subject of the electrification of the Ferrari range, the Italian manager added: “I have managed several technology transitions in my career and technology transitions do not happen suddenly. It was written that there would be multiple technologies all at once, we have not changed the plans in any way“.

Technological neutrality according to Ferrari

In short, the Maranello car manufacturer has decided to opt for the technological neutrality in view of the coming years. “We are consistent with what we have said both in full and publicly and we will continue on that path. – concluded Vigna himself – We have always said that we would do electric, thermal and hybrid powertrains, and that is what we do. What is important when talking to Ferrari is consistency, coherence and scientific approach. All this is to give unique emotions to customers, fans, and all the people who deal with us.”