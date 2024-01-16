With summaryJuventus continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over Sassuolo. Dusan Vlahovic beautifully scored the first two goals for Massimiliano Allegri's team in Turin. The number 2 of the Serie A reduced the gap to leader Internazionale to 2 points with the victory.
