by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vasseur towards Austria

After two anonymous Sundays, the Ferrari he wants to smile again. On the horizon is the Red Bull Ring, a track that normally enhances the driving characteristics of Charles Leclerc – winner here in 2022 and always on the podium as a Ferrari driver in the Austrian Grand Prix excluding the 2021 edition – and which could new to put the home team in difficulty considering the importance of knowing how to exploit the curbs.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur However, he wants to focus on what his Scuderia can do in the Austrian event and above all whether it is capable of reacting in Montreal and Montmeló, weekends for which Ferrari had ambitions of victory or at least the podium but which proved disappointing.

Vasseur’s words

“The updates introduced in the last race worked as expectedbut we have seen how our rivals are not sitting idle and how, at this moment, they are four teams in the space of less than three tenths“, this is the Frenchman’s comment. “As a team – including the drivers – we need to take a step to make sure we don’t leave any opportunities on the way, both when it comes to the flying lap in qualifying, which is key with such fierce and close rivals, and when it comes to the execution of the race: In Austria I want to see a change of pace“.

“Now let’s go to Austria, a track that can be covered in just over a minute, on which these already narrow gaps will become even thinner“, he continued. “We have to focus a lot on ourselves because in Spielberg every detail will make the difference and the preparation work done in Maranello will also be fundamental given that with the return of the Sprint format we will only have one free practice session before going into qualifying“.