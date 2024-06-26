BMW in view of the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented the new M5a sports sedan plug-in hybrid with a power of 727 HP and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm. Equipped with M xDrive all-wheel drive, it is not electric as many expected. After the July catwalk at Goodwood, the arrival in dealerships is scheduled for November 2024.

New BMW M5 plug-in hybrid

The propulsion system M Hybrid plug-in hybrid of the new BMW M5 includes an engine 4.4-liter V8 with 585 hp and 750 Nm of torqueand an electric motor with 197 HP and 450 Nm of torque, integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The combustion engine uses technology M TwinPower Turbo and can go up to 7,200 rpm. The maximum speed is 250 km/hextendable to 305 km/h With the’M Driver’s Package.

New BMW M5 on the road

The system guarantees a immediate response of the throttle and linear power delivery. The overall power is transmitted through the system M xDrive all-wheel drivewhich also includes a 2WD mode for rear-wheel drive. This configuration, together with the active differential Mis optimized for the performance of the M Hybrid system.

V8 M5 engine compartment

The sports exhaust system of the new BMW M5 offers an engaging engine note thanks to electrically adjustable flaps and double exhaust pipes with Black Chrome finishes. The sound of the electric motor, however, is emphasized by the BMW Iconic Sounds Electricwhich responds to throttle movements in electric mode and emphasizes the integration of electric power with the V8 engine.

BMW M5 performance

In terms of performance, the new BMW M5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 secondsis slightly slower than the previous M5 Competition which took 3.3 seconds and the M5 CS which took 3.0 seconds. To reach 200 km/h, the new M5 takes 10.9 seconds, while the M5 CS is half a second quicker. The maximum standard speed is 250 km/hbut can be increased to 305 km/h with the M Driver’s Package option.

M5 charging

In fully electric mode, the new BMW M5 can reach a speed of 140 km/h and offers autonomy of 67-69km thanks to the battery from 18.6 kWh. The AC charging capacity is up to 7.4 kW.

New BMW M5, trim characteristics

The chassis of the new BMW M5 includes a front axle double arm and a five-link rear axle with bespoke kinematics and elastokinematics. Electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering with M Servotronic and variable steering ratio is rigidly connected to the subframe to ensure optimal feedback and precision.

New BMW M5 on the road

The M adaptive suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers andIntegral Active Steering, which steers the rear wheels by up to 1.5 degrees, improves stability, agility and comfort. The automatic wheel slip limitation and the integrated dynamics management system increase traction and stability.

M Carbon ceramic brakes

The new M5 is equipped as standard with M Compound brakes or M Carbon ceramic brakes optional, along with M light alloy wheels (20 inches front, 21 inches rear) with high-performance tires.

Compared to the standard 5 Series, the BMW M5 stands out for its widened wheel arches, side skirts, sports bumpers specific and the M5 logo engraved in the rear pillar, with many elements in body colour.

The interior includes heated M multifunction seats in Merino leather, an M steering wheel with flat rim and a BMW Curved Display with specific commands and graphics. Also standard are the head-up display, four-zone climate control and stereo system Bowers & Wilkinsthe electrically opening rear bonnet and the glass sunroof.

Driving mode

The center console features specific buttons to customize the driving experience, including the Setup button to configure the drive system, Drivelogic, chassis, steering, brakes and M xDrive. Two configurations can be stored and selected with the M buttons on the steering wheel.

The mode M Dynamic and deactivating DSC offer further customization options. The M button allows you to switch modes Rd to Sportlimiting the interventions of the driving assistance systems.

New BMW M5 on the road

With the M Drive Professional option you add the Track modethe Laptimer M and the function Boost Control. The M Hybrid system can be adjusted via the M Hybrid buttonchoosing between modes Hybrid, Electric and eControl to optimize efficiency and performance. The mode M Drive Professional offers additional modes Dynamic And DynamicPlus for high performance on the track.

Technology on board the new M5

The new BMW M5 on board integrates a lot of technology and a wide range of ADAS systems driving and parking assistance. Standard equipment includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, evasion assistant, attention assistant and speed limit information system.

BMW Curved Display cockpit dashboard

The Driving Assistant Professional optional adds theActive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, steering and lane assistant, traffic light detection, automatic speed limit assistance and active navigation. The Parking Assistantas standard, includes the reversing assistant, while the Parking Assistant Professional optional allows parking control via smartphone up to 200 meters away.

Prices, how much does the new M5 cost

Prices in Germany for the new BMW M5 start from 144,000 euros. Production begins in July 2024 at the Dingolfing and the market launch is scheduled for November, at the same time as the M5 Touring, which will debut in mid-August.

Photo new BMW M5

