Ferrari's goal

Aware of the great strength of the duo formed by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the Ferrari he had started the season with a low profile, with the minimum aim of improving on the previous season. The success of Melbourne by Carlos Sainz it then reinvigorated the fans' hopes of being able to play for the title, and in this sense the next races will be very important to evaluate the possible progress of the rest of the championship.

“Can Ferrari be competitive for the constructors' championship?“, asked Marco Franzelli of TG1 to team principal Frederic Vasseur, in yesterday's 8pm edition. “Yes, that's the goal“, replied the French manager, adding: “Even fighting for the drivers' championship. Maybe this year is a little early, but we'll see.”

Sainz's promise

Vasseur returned to the victory in the interview Sainzrevealing a backstory to winter: “I have great respect for Carlos as a man and as a driver. When I told him about Hamilton's choice we promised ourselves that we would push until the last corner of the last grand prix”. Finally the team principal outlined the path to follow: “The weekends will not all be like in Melbourne but I ask you not to make mistakes, to improve one step at a time and to maintain the same determination“, before a final laugh about the gift to be found in the Easter egg for Ferrari fans: “Trophies. But you need a big enough egg!”.