Ferrari, so much enthusiasm

On the Monday following Australian Grand Prix authoritatively won by Carlos Sainz, the first tricolor flag was hoisted in Maranello. The fans' hope is to be able to add many more, but there is always the fear that Red Bull could resume dominating as it did in the first two races of 2024.

Certainly we are back to talking about a winning Ferrari and this is always good news for Formula 1 and the Prancing Horse fans. Already from the race in Japan, scheduled for April 7, it will be possible to understand whether Leclerc and Sainz will really be able to have their say in the world championship.

Updates at Suzuka? No

In this regard, in recent days there had been speculation of one possible acceleration on the roadmap of SF-24 developments. The team principal Frederic Vasseur denied this this hypothesis al TG1: “We won't have any updates in Japan, it's too early. The task is to understand the car well and get the most out of it. And we still haven't done it.”. The French manager then praised the 2024 car: “The SF-24 is easier to drive and to understand in behaviors. It gives no surprises, wears the tires less and allows us to attack“.