The Amazon offers today allow us to buy through a Lampo one offer waterproof anti-theft backpack for laptop marked Bopai. The discount is € 23.65, or 27%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price for this anti-theft laptop backpack is 88 €. The current Lampo offer, which will only be available while stocks last, brings the product to the lowest price ever. The product is shipped directly from Amazon.

The Botai laptop anti-theft backpack I allow you to carry laptops up to 15.6 inches, the dimensions can be expanded by 30%, it has a powerbank station through which to recharge your devices, it is waterproof and with a breathable design and measures 29 x 16 x 43 cm.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Waterproof anti-theft backpack for laptop branded Bopai

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.