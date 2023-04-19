Ferrari’s momentum in the global automotive market continues. The car manufacturer from Maranello can count on a record number of orders until 2024: word from John Elkann, the president of the Prancing Horse brand, who on the occasion of the recent shareholders’ meeting reiterated how the new 296 GTB and the Purosangue crossover are the models that continue to drive the record demand with which the ‘agency.

The Role of Thoroughbred

Surprising numbers? Only up to a point. When the Thoroughbred, Ferrari was already aware that it would receive more requests for its SUV than the units of the model it actually intended to produce. In fact, the Maranello house has repeatedly recalled how it will do everything to ensure that Purosangue does not constitute more than a fifth of its annual productionwhich means that only 3,000 examples of the crossover are expected to be built each year.

A look at the electric

Meanwhile, Ferrari looks to the future with optimism: Elkann himself confirmed that between 2023 and 2026 the Maranello-based company will launch 15 new models. And among these there will certainly be the first fully electric production car with the Prancing Horse logo: the appointment is set for 2025.

There is a future for ICEs

So is Ferrari also aiming for a full electric future? Not necessarily. The Italian supercar maker acknowledges the role that synthetic fuels could play, as confirmed by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna: “Thermal engines still have a lot to give. Thanks to increased energy efficiency and e-fuels, we will develop together with our partners solutions that will significantly contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions. In this sense, we recall that the Maranello car manufacturer’s goal is to become carbon neutral by 2030.