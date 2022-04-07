The electrified 1000 hp of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale against the 998 cc power of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. A challenge between one of the most powerful supercars around and an iconic bike capable of scratching the asphalt with its power. To inaugurate the largest suspension bridge in the world they wanted to do things big and so the 1915 Canakkale Bridge was the scene of a drag race that officially opened the connection on the Dardanelles, an infrastructure that has thus reduced to six minutes the passage between Asia and Europe.

The five-time Supersport class champion made this moment even more unforgettable Kenan Sofuoglu and the reigning World Superbike champion with Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu who challenged each other right on the asphalt of the new bridge driving the Cavallino racing car and the Japanese two-wheeler. To be precise, it was the Superbike champion who got behind the wheel of the powerful plug-in hybrid and Sofuoglu instead got on the Kawasaki Ninja. A challenge that saw Ferrari start very strong, detaching the Japanese bike, only to see the recovery of the latter which crossed the finish line first also by virtue of a decidedly lower weight than the Red.

To make you fully aware of the numbers at stake, on the one hand there was the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the most powerful series model built by the Maranello factory. Powered by an electrified powertrain capable of generating a total power of 1,000 hp thanks to the 780 hp V8 engine and 800 Nm of maximum torque combined with three 220 hp electric motors that allow it to hope for 340 km / h and to sprint from 0 to 100 / h in just 2.5 seconds. To challenge it precisely Ninja H2R, the top range among the sports cars of the Japanese manufacturer, approved only for track use and equipped with a motor supercharged from 998 cubic centimeters that delivers 310 hp of power and 165 Nm of torque.

Photo: via Emlaktasondakika.com