Work begins in Bahrain

The first day of testing of the last season as a Ferrari driver for Carlos Sainz he closed with a smile. The Spaniard drove the SF-24 in the afternoon session, managing to sign the third best overall time of the day and completing 69 laps, five more than those done during the morning shift by Charles Leclerc.

Head to head with Norris

Sainz barely stopped a tenth of the time of former McLaren teammate Lando Norrishowever collecting a 1.2 seconds gap from Max Verstappen, leader of the day on the already phenomenal RB20. The Spaniard, however, analyzed this day-1 in Bahrain very positively, commenting on the day in a video published on the Maranello team's social channels.

Sainz's words

“The first day back in the car testing is always a good feeling – commented the Spanish #55 – I think it was a really good day for the team because we have completed the program as we expected. We also did some long runs and we started to 'play' with the car a bit. We covered everything we wanted to do. It was a good first day. Now head down and let's see how we can be faster and faster“.