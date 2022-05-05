Ferrari presented a new highly customized car, built in a unique example according to the needs of a particular customer. The one-off, a definition that indicates precisely the cars made outside the mass production chain, is called SP48 Unique and is related to the F8 Tribute thanks to the use of its platform and the presence of the twin-turbo V8. The two-seater sports berlinetta was designed at the Ferrari Style Center under the direction of Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni.

“The car becomes part of the most exclusive group of the entire production of the Maranello company, that is to say those unique models that are forged around the requests of a customer and designed starting from his requirements.“, Reads a press release published by Ferrari. The work has no particular flashes under the bodywork, but it is obviously unique in its kind in terms of design and also of aerodynamics, without forgetting the customized interiors.

The car displays taut lines and an aggressive attitude, thanks to the forward-projected front. The front headlamps and brake air intake have been redesigned, as well as the grille. This was possible thanks to the parametric-procedural modeling and 3D prototyping (additive manufacturing) techniques used by the designers of the Ferrari Style Center and the engineers from Maranello. The production process made it possible to create 3D grids obtained from the volume in full.

On the SP48 Unica it thermo-fluid dynamics study has been held in high regard, with the achievement of a new aerodynamic balance point. The most evident innovations compared to the F8 Tributo are the inlets for the engine cooling flows on the front bumper and under the rear spoiler, equipped with a deep procedural grille whose orientation is optimized in each section to maximize air flow. . The configuration of the car allows for the positioning of an air intake dedicated to cooling the intercoolers immediately behind the side windows, which has made it possible to reduce the size of the vents on the sides. The increase in the rear overhang reduces the aspiration of the roof area to the advantage of the rear load.

There are also interesting graphic solutions, such as the transition from black to body color which involves the windows, roof and bonnet, and the visor effect of the front which is further accentuated by the reduction of the side window area and the elimination of the rear window. The plan shows the central section of the roof, containing a graphic representation of the air intakes that refer to those placed in the rear part of the engine compartment in carbon fiber in front of the spoiler.

There interior customization, which are always based on the F8 Tributo, has produced unprecedented results. The lucky customer has obtained the elimination of the rear window, the use of black Alcantara with laser-perforation developed ad hoc that covers most of the seats and the passenger compartment, the polished headguards with the same laser-embossed hexagonal motif and the finishes in Gray. Gunmetal.